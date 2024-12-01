Mrunal Thakur Believes In ‘Catching Flights, Not Feelings’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Mrunal Thakur recently took to social to share a post about catching flights, not feelings.

On Sunday, the 'Jersey' actress shared a collage featuring a series of her pictures where the actress is seen making goofy and lighthearted faces, showcasing her fun and carefree side. In her signature playful style, Mrunal added the caption,“Catching flights, not feelings.”

In the images, the actress is seen wearing headphones as she strikes different goofy poses in a flight. The Super 30 actress has often given fans a glimpse into her vibrant personality through her social media posts. This latest post is no exception, as she is seen expressing her love for travel and the joy of exploring new places.

Mrunal, known for her work across television, web series, and Bollywood, made her acting debut in 2012 with“Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan.” She quickly rose to fame with notable roles in popular TV shows such as“Arjun” and“Kumkum Bhagya.” She played the role of Bulbul Arora in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap.

Her successful film career includes standout performances in Hrithik Roshan's“Super 30,"“Batla House,” "Dhamaka," and“Sita Ramam.” Most recently, she starred in the sci-fi film“Kalki 2898 AD," alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. Thakur rose to prominence with her performances in the Telugu romantic dramas Sita Ramam and "Hi Nanna." Her role in "Sita Ramam" earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress-Telugu.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Mrunal was in Uttarakhand filming for an untitled romantic project alongside actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The actress has several high-profile films lined up, including“Son of Sardaar” with Ajay Devgn, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and a comedy film with Varun Dhawan, directed by David Dhawan.

Additionally, she is working on the film“Pooja Meri Jaan.”