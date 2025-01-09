(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on January 6, following growing public backlash and a series of controversial events over the past year. His departure came after a particularly rough Christmas break, where he was met with hostile protests during a ski trip in British Columbia, culminating in a local telling him to "get the f**k out of BC." The resignation was widely anticipated after a caucus meeting was expected to oust him just days later.



In his resignation speech, Trudeau cited his commitment to Ukraine, climate change, and indigenous reconciliation, but critics argue that his leadership has failed to address the urgent concerns of Canadians, such as rising immigration, housing shortages, and economic instability exacerbated by his carbon tax. Trudeau’s government has also faced criticism for its handling of global conflicts that have spilled into Canadian society, including tensions related to Khalistani Sikh separatism and protests over Israel-Palestine.



Despite his focus on global issues, Trudeau has become widely disliked, with only 20% of Canadians showing support for his leadership. His pandemic response, which included imposing restrictions on unvaccinated citizens, further polarized the nation. Trudeau's departure marks the culmination of widespread frustration with his leadership, leading to a surge of unity among Canadians in their shared discontent with his policies.



While Trudeau has suspended Parliament until March 24, allowing his party to select a new leader, his resignation is seen as part of a broader trend of Western leaders stepping down in the face of populist voter backlash.

