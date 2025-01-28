Abu Dhabi's Real Estate Market Attracts $893 Million In Foreign Investments

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi's sector has experienced a significant surge in foreign direct (FDI), with a 225% increase in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The emirate attracted AED 3.28 billion ($893 million) from 971 individual investors spanning 75 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

This influx of foreign capital underscores the growing confidence in Abu Dhabi's property market. The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the regulatory body overseeing the sector, attributes this growth to strategic initiatives aimed at positioning the emirate as a premier global investment destination. Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General of ADREC, emphasized the emirate's commitment to creating a business-friendly environment characterized by innovation, transparency, and efficiency.

In the first half of 2024, the real estate market recorded 12,439 transaction activities valued at AED 36.2 billion ($9.85 billion). This includes AED 23.7 billion from 7,088 sales and purchase transactions and AED 12.5 billion from 5,351 mortgage transactions.

The surge in FDI is part of a broader trend of international interest in Abu Dhabi's real estate. In February 2024, Fiera Capital, a Toronto-listed fund managing $166 billion in assets, announced the opening of its first Middle East office in Abu Dhabi. The firm plans to establish an office in Saudi Arabia within the next 18 to 24 months, aiming to engage more closely with sovereign wealth funds, family offices, pension funds, and listed corporations in the region.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi's Modon Holding has been active in international real estate investments. The company acquired half of Citadel's new office tower at Broadgate in the City of London, marking a strategic entry into the London real estate market. The tower at 2 Finsbury Avenue is set to complete in 2027 and is one-third pre-let to Citadel.

Modon Holding also expanded its portfolio by acquiring the luxury development La Zagaleta in Marbella, Spain. This acquisition includes the Majarambuz project, a 2.2 million square meter development in Sotogrande. The group plans to develop these areas while maintaining the exclusivity and legacy of the original developments.

In Egypt, a partnership between Egypt's Safwat Kaliouby Group (SKG) and the Emirati KSH Investment Company resulted in a 24 billion Egyptian pound ($500 million) agreement to develop a real estate project along the Nile in Cairo. The project will span 20,000 square meters and include residential and commercial towers, as well as a five-star hotel.

These developments highlight Abu Dhabi's growing influence in the global real estate market and its strategic efforts to attract and deploy foreign direct investment. The emirate's focus on creating a transparent and efficient investment environment continues to position it as a preferred destination for investors worldwide.

