Finops Foundation Announces Oracle As A Premier Member

Foundation Growth Reflects Value of FinOps Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation , a part of the Linux Foundation's non-profit consortium focusing on advancing the people and practice of FinOps, announced today that Oracle has upgraded to Premier Member.

The FinOps Foundation serves as a global community for those who manage the value of, promoting collaboration, knowledge sharing, and best practices among professionals in this burgeoning field.

Oracle first joined the foundation in 2022 and contributed to the development of the FinOps Cost and Usage Specification (FOCUS), an open-source specification that provides consistent cost and usage datasets to reduce complexity for FinOps practitioners and support data-driven decision-making.

In addition to becoming a Premier foundation member, Nick Armstrong, Director, Product Management has joined the Governing Board of the FinOps Foundation, contributing to the strategic direction of the FinOps Foundation.

"The work of the FinOps Foundation benefits all of our customers and the growth of the cloud and we're looking forward to partnering even more deeply," said Armstrong. "Our customers win when they can proactively manage their cloud investments and extract the most value, via such initiatives as FOCUS, and we're continuing to make meaningful contributions on this front."

Being able to understand cloud costs and value are fundamental to establish a successful FinOps practice . FOCUS prescribes a standard across all cloud providers, reducing complexity for cloud customers. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), not only contributed to the specification but has also offered cost reports in the FOCUS schema since the specification's general release.

"As a major cloud provider, Oracle is a leading force to help align product offerings to FinOps principles and standards," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "We're thrilled to add Oracle as a Premier Member and look forward to working even more closely with the company to develop and spread FinOps best practices."

By providing a consistent structure for reporting cloud cost data, FOCUS enables companies to expedite cloud adoption due to increased trust in data and the ability to map cost back to individual business units. By supporting FOCUS, Oracle customers can easily integrate with tools that support FOCUS for better access to cost management tools and multicloud cost reporting.

About The FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation is a non-profit trade association focused on advancing the people who manage the value of cloud. It is made up of tens of thousands of FinOps practitioners, service providers and cloud technology providers including those in 48 of the Fortune 50. Grounded in real-world stories, the FinOps Foundation delivers connections to peers, certification, and open source best practices through programs like FinOps Certified Practitioner , the annual FinOps X conference, a FinOps Certified Enterprise program , and FOCUS (FinOps Open Cost & Usage Specification) .

