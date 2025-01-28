Arrow Security Adds Two Industry Leaders From Federal Law Enforcement, NYPD, US Marine Corp Reserve, And Private Firms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jerry Clark, Ph.D. has been hired as Senior Vice President of Business Development for Arrow Security.

John Hynes has been hired as Senior Business Development Manager for Arrow Security's New Jersey region.

New Appointments Bring a Collective More than 70 Years of Law Enforcement, Security and Business Development Experience

- AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow SecuritySMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arrow Security is pleased to announce the addition of Jerry Clark, Ph.D. as the company's Senior Vice President of Business Development and John Hynes as Senior Business Development Manager for its New Jersey regional office.Jerry Clark, Ph.D. is based out of the company's Western Pennsylvania office and responsible for identifying and evaluating new markets, partners and customers. He will research and analyze the business environment, competitors, and customers to develop ideas for new services and business initiatives, therefore driving growth and expansion for Arrow Security. Jerry brings to the position 40 years of extensive experience in public safety leadership, complex investigations, special tactics, threat and risk assessments, law enforcement intelligence, interviewing and interrogation techniques, and forensic psychology and violent crime. Jerry previously served as President and Owner of Fisher Security, an unarmed uniform security guard and patrol service company that recently merged with Arrow. For more than 20 years he served as a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).John Hynes is responsible for growing Arrow's client portfolio and forming strategic partnerships in the security industry within the New Jersey metropolitan area. John brings to the position 30 years of military, law enforcement and security guarding, that along with his business development skills and ability to drive growth and establish relationships, will serve him well in this role and will further deepen the quality of service that Arrow Security can provide to clients in the region. Prior to Arrow Security, John served as Brosnan Risk Consultants' New York Metro District Manager and Account Manager for New York City, and most recently as Vice President of Northeast Operations and Business Development, where he oversaw day-to-day operations to ensure efficiency and drive constant improvement, developed and implemented strategic initiatives to capture new business opportunities and increase revenue, and mentored and empowered team members to excel in sales techniques and customer relationship management. For more than 20 years, John was a New York City Police Department Police Officer and Sergeant and served as Corporal in the United States Marine Corp Reserve, where he supervised marines in building and maintaining secure military networks. He was honorably discharged in 2000.“John and Jerry both bring decades of law enforcement experience and proven track records of driving results in the rapidly evolving security industry,” said AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security.“Their strong acumen in business and public safety leadership, and their abilities to build strong relationships, will have a tremendous impact on our Pennsylvania and New Jersey markets.”About Arrow SecurityFounded in 1985, Arrow Security is one of the largest privately held security guard companies in the United States, with seven regional offices and servicing New York City, Long Island, New York's Hudson Valley and Capital District, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Arrow proudly provides over nine million hours of guard service each year, delivering to their diverse market sectors of clients, a world class safety and security program, coupled with around the clock superior professional service. Arrow Security prides itself on comprehensive training and custom-tailored solutions in the areas of guard services, risk assessment, communication systems, technology and more. However, it is their“We Care” culture, putting their clients, employees and guards first, which sets them apart from others in the security industry. For more information on Arrow Security, please visit

