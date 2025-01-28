Amir Arrives In Muscat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived Tuesday in Muscat for a state visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman led the well-wishers of HH the Amir upon his arrival at the Royal Private Airport.

HH the Amir was also welcomed by Deputy Prime for Defense Affairs HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court HE Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of Royal Office HE General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, Minister of Interior HE Sayyid Hamood bin Faisal Al Busaidi, and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

Also present were Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sultanate of Oman HE Sheikh Mubarak bin Fahad Al-Thani and Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the State of Qatar HE Sayyid Ammar bin Abdullah Al Busaidi as well as Qatar's embassy members.

HH the Amir's plane was accompanied upon entering Omani airspace by a squadron of Royal Air Force of Oman aircraft to welcome His Highness's arrival.

HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.