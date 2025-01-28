Mill Creek Announces Construction Underway At Modera Nations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Community Will Add 396 Homes to The Nations Neighborhood in Westside Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and manager specializing in premier rental across the U.S., today announced is underway at Modera Nations , a podium-style apartment community in The Nations neighborhood along the Cumberland River.

Modera Nations, which will feature 396 homes, will sit approximately three miles west of Downtown Nashville in one of the city's fastest-emerging submarkets. The community is located on top of a prominent bluff adjacent to the Cumberland River and will offer expansive riverfront and skyline views. The community first broke ground in December 2023, with first move-ins anticipated for Fall 2025.

"Nashville continues to be an extremely attractive market due to its ongoing employment growth, thriving market fundamentals and overall recession resilience," said Luca Barber , senior managing director of development in Nashville for Mill Creek Residential. "The city's westside has transformed over the past decade, as vacant warehouses have been replaced by creative office space, coffee shops and eclectic retailers. Apartment demand has followed, and we look forward to offering a best-in-class living experience as the neighborhood continues to grow."

Situated at 1650 54th Avenue N, Modera Nations sits at the brink of several industrial redevelopments and adaptive reuse projects, including Stocking 51, Stateline and Silo Studios, which combine for more than 320,000 square feet of mixed-use space for creative office, retail and entertainment. Additionally, the popular Nashville Greenway is projected to significantly expand with a planned access point at the north end of the community. The community will also offer easy access to Interstate 40 and is a five-minute drive from Downtown Nashville.

Modera Nations will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts. The community will feature a sophisticated modern design, private patios and balconies and will be home to the only bowling alley lounge in the city. Additional community amenities will include a contrast therapy spa with two saunas and a cold plunge, coworking lounge with private workstations and group meeting areas, club-quality gym with Peloton bikes and yoga/Pilates studio, four landscaped courtyards with outdoor dining and grilling areas, community garden, resort-style swimming pool, dog park with pet wash and a rooftop deck. The community will also include a mix of garage and surface parking with EV charging stations, bike lockers, cold storage delivery and additional private storage space options.

Home interiors will feature oversized floor-to-ceiling windows, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, soft-close cabinets with under-cabinet lighting, pendant lighting, moveable kitchen islands, in-home washers and dryers, smart thermostats, key fob access, controlled-access guest technology and pre-installed in-home WiFi. Bathrooms will include designer vanity mirrors, tiled showers, quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Modera Nations will be built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Silver Certification.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Florida, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 144 communities representing over 41,000 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces .

