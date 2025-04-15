403
Cisco Paves The Way With Agentic AI Collaboration
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Cisco unveils new Webex AI solutions that predict and automate customer and employee experiences
Furthering Cisco's agentic AI journey, Cisco expands its Collaboration portfolio to include the general availability of Webex AI Agent to improve customer experiences.
With new Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center updates and Webex AI Agent availability, Cisco is transforming contact centers into customer experience centers.
New solutions for end users and IT teams include Webex Calling Customer Assist, new features within Webex Control Hub, and new workflow automation solutions for the Cisco AI Assistant for Webex.
Webex AI Agent: Now generally available, the Webex AI Agent is a 24/7, self-service solution with natural, human-like interactions. It works alongside human agents to answer routine and high-volume customer questions and executes actions to fulfil customer requests, while eliminating the need for queues or wait times. It integrates out of the box with Webex Contact Center and combines natural sounding conversational intelligence with real-time automation for customers to resolve issues and queries as if they were speaking or messaging with a human.
Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center: To improve agent and customer service experiences, the generally available Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center has new features planned for Q2 2025, including suggested responses and real-time transcription for agents. These will join previously available features including context transfer summaries, dropped call summaries, Agent Wellbeing, topic analytics and automatic customer satisfaction scores (Auto CSAT).
Workflow Automation in Cisco AI Assistant for Webex: This capability in the Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Suite intends to streamline processes and save time by working across enterprise apps like Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Jira. This enables users to more efficiently complete tasks and automatically share meeting summaries across enterprise apps.
AI Capabilities in Webex Control Hub: The platform will allow IT admins to easily access, search and manage all AI ecosystems in one place, and to customize them to match their organization's needs. They will also be able to view analytics on AI usage, trends, and employee adoption metrics within Webex Control Hub.
Webex Calling Customer Assist: This reimagined calling solution aims to empower any employee to assist customers with an AI-powered, modern experience in the Webex app on their desktop or mobile phone. With Customer Assist, local and regional branches including retail stores, bank branches, pharmacies and healthcare clinics can quickly provide great customer experiences, resolve issues and build strong relationships. With the addition of new features available later this year, it intends to provide efficient call routing, AI assistance for agents and supervisors and powerful analytics-all in an easy-to-deploy, cost-effective Webex Calling offering.
Apple AirPlay on Cisco Devices will be available soon for Microsoft Teams Rooms, enabling instant wireless content sharing from iPhone, iPad or Mac to Cisco Devices.
Now generally available, Cisco Spatial Meetings allows users to turn any space equipped with a Cisco Room Bar Pro into an immersive studio with Webex for Apple Vision Pro.
With connectors across many enterprise apps such as Outlook, Salesforce, and ServiceNow-made possible with Glean-users can enhance discussions, search Webex, and speed up decision-making with knowledge graphs and connectors.
Native Epic integration for Webex Contact Center, expected to be in beta this month, will enable contact center agents to access patient information more easily as they manage interactions within the popular electronic health record (EHR) software.
