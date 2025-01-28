Arab League: Israeli Occupation Nuclear Weapons Threat To Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- The Arab League confirmed on Tuesday, that Israeli nuclear weapons are considered the greatest threat to regional security and safety, especially in light of ongoing attempts to undermine Arab efforts to create a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East.

This was stated in the speech delivered by Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the International Affairs Sector, Ambassador Khaled Manzlawy, during the opening of the 61st meeting of the "Arab Senior Officials Committee on Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction."

Manzlawy stated that the current challenges place a responsibility on the committee to coordinate Arab policies in the fields of disarmament and non-proliferation, in order to keep pace with regional and international developments in this area. This requires formulating a clear Arab position that addresses Arab concerns, while preserving Arab gains.

He added that the committee is the only technical body within the League that addresses issues related to weapons of mass destruction, particularly nuclear weapons, and has played an important role since its establishment in the mid-1990s in monitoring and addressing Israeli nuclear activity and formulating unified Arab positions in international forums.

He praised the close coordination and constructive cooperation between the committee and the relevant Arab groups on disarmament issues in Geneva, Vienna, and New York, by providing the committee with their insights and assessments of developments in disarmament at related international forums.

Manzlawy mentioned that the committee's agenda is filled with important topics, the most prominent of which include coordinating Arab positions during the 69th session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and preparing for the third session of the Preparatory Committee for the Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

He expressed his wishes for the committee to succeed in its work and in bridging Arab viewpoints on all the topics being discussed, resulting in unified positions that reflect Arab constants and preserve their gains in this area.

Manzlawy hoped that all Arab delegations would participate in the discussions and produce recommendations to be submitted to the League Council at the level of foreign ministers during its upcoming session in February.

Kuwait was represented at the meeting by the Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations, Minister Plenipotentiary Mohammad Al-Ameeri. (end)

