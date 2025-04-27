NIA Takes Over Pahalgam Terrorist Attack Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack case in which 26 tourists were gunned down by terrorists: Sources told ANI.

Earlier, ANI reported that the NIA, in coordination with other agencies, is assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police with the ongoing investigation. The terror attack has been claimed by the Pakistan-based outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), which operates as a proxy for Pakistan-based terror groups.

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies have identified 14 local terrorists currently operating in the region, ANI reported citing sources. These individuals, aged between 20 and 40, are actively assisting foreign terrorists from Pakistan by offering logistical and on-the-ground support, ANI reported.

The identified operatives are reportedly affiliated with three major Pakistan-backed terror outfits: Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Among them, three are associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, eight with LeT, and three with JeM.

Earlier, authorities had also released three sketches of Pakistani terrorists-Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha. Additionally, two operatives from the Kashmir Valley, Adil Guri and Ahsan, have been identified. A reward of ₹20 lakh has been offered for information leading to their capture.



(This is a developing news)