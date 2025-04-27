Khalid Rahman, Director Of 'Alappuzha Gymkhana,' Arrested In Kochi Drug Seizure

MENAFN - Live Mint) Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, along with another person, were apprehended by the Excise department in Kochi for possessing 1.6 grams of hybrid ganja (cannabis) during the wee hours of Sunday. They later managed to secure bail a few hours later, as reported by Mathrubhumi.The Excise Department conducted a raid at a flat near the Gosree Bridge in Kochi, leading to the arrest of cinematographer Sameer Thahir and Shalif Mohammed. The residence, which reportedly belonged to Thahir, was raided based on confidential information.

“We took the three into custody from a flat in Kochi and seized the hybrid ganja. A case is registered against them under sections 20(b) (II) A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985,” official at the excise squad office in Ernakulam.



Excise inspector KP Pramod told Manorama News that the trio nabbed from the flat are regular drug users. The directors and their friend had reached the flat for discussions related to a movie, he added.

“We nabbed them from flat 506 of Purva Grandbay in Kochi. When we raided the flat, they were preparing to consume the ganja. After interrogating them, we confirmed that the three persons had been using ganja for a long time. We are yet to confirm who owned the flat,” said the official.

Shalif Mohammed, who was also taken into custody, is known to be a close friend of directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza. Rahman is recognized for directing popular films such as Alappuzha Gymkhana and Thallumaala, while Hamza has helmed movies including Thamaasha and Bheemannte Vazhi.

Khalid Rahman, the director behind several successful films like Anuraga Karikkinvellam, Unda, and Thallumala, has garnered widespread acclaim. His latest release, Alappuzha Gymkhana, is currently performing well at the box office.