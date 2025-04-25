Intisar De Monlau, Moneer Victorious In France

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Mubarak Ali M. A. Al-Nuaimi-owned Intisar De Monlau and Wathnan Racing's Moneer secured dominant victories at La Teste, Southwestern France, yesterday.

Intisar De Monlau (Al Mamun Monlau), a four-year-old filly, secured her second Gr.2 (PA) victory in dominant fashion, winning the Prix Nefta - Wathba Stud Farm over 2000m. The race featured a field of six runners.

Trained by Mme Jean-François Bernard, Intisar De Monlau showed great promise last season and it was clear from the outset that she had the potential to secure a win in this race.

The race was led by Shumma (Munjiz), with Intisar De Monlau travelling in fourth. Once in the final straight, she quickly asserted his dominance, proving far too strong for the rest of the field. Ridden by Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Intisar De Monlau surged to the front and won comfortably by two and a half lengths. Shumma held on for second, while Alhaan (AF Albahar) finished third.

Jean-Bernard Eyquem and Moneer on their way to Gr.3 (PA) Prix Dormane win.

Bred by Robert Bourdette and Suc. Marie Ange Bourdette, Intisar De Monlau is out of Leila De Monlau (Nizam), a daughter of Amina De Monlau (Monsieur Al Maury). Leila is a half-sister to Africa De Monlau (Af Al Buraq), winner of a Gr.2 (PA) of the French Arabian Breeders' Challenge - Pouliches over 2000m at three.

Meanwhile, Moneer (Al Mourtajez), a four-year-old colt, landed his first Group win in the Gr.3 (PA) Prix Dormane - Wathba Stud Farm, over 1900m. This victory marks his second win from three starts, with the colt showing great promise in his brief, but impressive career.

Trained by Damien De Watrigant, Moneer was up against a competitive field of six runners, with the favourite Maqbool (AFAlbahar) seen as a tough contender beforehand.



Kerindia clinches Season Finale Trophy with commanding win

Second Al Shaqab International League begins Amir Cup: Al Sadd to open title defence against Al Kharaitiyat

Read Also

The race was led by Mohtaram (Azadi), with Moneer traveling in second while Maqbool, the favourite, was at the back of the pack. As the field approached the home straight, Moneer was traveling strongly, looking poised to strike. Once he was asked for his effort, he responded instantly, accelerating with impressive power to take the lead. The favourite, Maqbool, who was closing in with a late challenge, looked like a potential threat, but Moneer showed his class, digging deep and finding extra to extend his lead. With a smooth, commanding ride from the in-form Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Moneer surged ahead and crossed the line a comfortable three lengths winner, holding off the strongly fancied Maqbool. Mukatel Al Shahania (Gazwan) finished third.

Bred by Mohammad Al-Najafi, Moneer is out of Muneera (Dormane), a winner of the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Total Arabian Trophy des Juments (Pouliches 4 Ans) over 2000m at four. Muneera is out of Hamiya (Al Hasim), and is a half-sister to Al Shamoos (No Risk Al Maury), winner of the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Arabian Trophy des Juments (Pouliches 4 Ans) over 2000m at four, the Gr.1 (PA) Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown over 1600m at four, and the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Cup - Prix Dragon over 2000m at five.