Spanish FM Arrives In Ukraine On Unannounced Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- Spanish Foreign Jose Manuel Alvarez arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday on an unannounced visit to emphasize Madrid's support for the Ukrainian people.

Albarez said on his official account on (X) that he arrived in Ukraine to confirm Spain's full commitment to supporting them after three years of "unjust and unjustified" war.

Spain is looking forward to achieving a just peace that guarantees the and freedom of the Ukrainian people, he added.

However, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stressed in a meeting with Secretary General Mark Rutte at the La Moncloa presidential palace in Madrid, Spain's firm commitment to Ukraine.

Spain sent military equipment to Ukraine worth one billion Euros in 2024, at a time when both parties stressed that Russian "aggression" is not only an existential issue for Ukraine, but also for Europe and the entire international community. (end)

