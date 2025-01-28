(MENAFN) US Senator Tommy Tuberville argued that Russian President Vladimir has little reason to negotiate on ending the Ukraine conflict, as Russia is "winning" due to mistakes made by Ukraine and NATO. In an interview on Sunday, Tuberville criticized the handling of the conflict, suggesting that Putin is in a dominant position, akin to a football team leading by three touchdowns.



Tuberville further suggested that former President Donald might be the key to persuading Putin to come to the negotiating table, though he acknowledged that the conflict is taking a toll on Russia’s economy. The senator pointed out that Russian forces have been making significant progress, such as taking control of Velikaya Novoselka in the Donetsk People's Republic, which he described as Ukraine’s “last stronghold” in southern Donbass.



While Trump has expressed a desire to end the conflict quickly, offering to meet with Putin, Moscow has rejected proposals to freeze the conflict. Russian officials insist that a lasting peace can only be achieved if Ukraine agrees to permanent neutrality and demilitarization.

