Selena Gomez Faces Backlash From Donald Trump Supporters, Deletes Emotional Video On US Immigration Crackdown

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Selena Gomez is in the spotlight after her emotional went viral. The American expressed distress and broke down in tears after US President Donald issued a daily quota of and ordered deportation of undocumented immigrants. After fierce backlash, the 32-year-old, known for her role in 2025 frontrunner Emilia Perez, deleted the video.

The singer appeared teary-eyed and conveyed her sorrow over the state of affairs in the United States . Depressed over the rule calling for deportation of illegal immigrants, she expressed her remorse and grief through a video uploaded on her Instagram Story on January 26.

In her recording, Selena Gomez said,“I just wanted to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise,” as reported by Mint earlier. The caption to the post said“I'm sorry,” along with a Mexican flag emoji, which has since been deleted.

The popular singer and influencer faced backlash after she posted a video of herself sobbing while referring to the deportation of Mexican people. On Sunday, Donald Trump' s administration launched an immigration enforcement blitz nationwide and recently announced a daily quota of arrests for border officials.

In another text slide, Selena Gomez posted,“Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people.” Notably, the singer been a longstanding advocate for immigration rights. Selena bankrolled the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented in 2019. This documentary series highlighted the struggles faced by undocumented families in the United States.

British journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan launched a scathing attack at the singer,“Posting yourself weeping over illegal immigrant criminals being deported is a new level of absurd celebrity narcissism.”