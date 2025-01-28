Trump prepares comprehensive US emergency organization

(MENAFN) US President Donald has signed an executive order creating a review council to evaluate the effectiveness of the Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Co-chaired by the Secretaries of Homeland Security and Defense, the council will assess FEMA’s performance and recommend improvements.



Trump expressed concerns over FEMA’s response to recent disasters, noting that despite allocating nearly $30 billion in disaster aid each year for the past three years, many Americans still lacked crucial support. The order also highlighted allegations of bias within FEMA, including an incident where a FEMA supervisor was dismissed for advising relief workers to avoid homes with pro-Trump signs after Hurricane Milton in Florida.



In response, acting FEMA head Cam Hamilton assured staff that the agency remains vital to national security and disaster relief efforts. The council is set to hold its first public meeting within 90 days and provide recommendations within 180 days.



FEMA, established in 1979, coordinates federal responses to natural and man-made disasters, but has faced criticism for its handling of major crises like Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Maria. Trump has been vocal about his dissatisfaction, recently criticizing the agency over California wildfires and suggesting FEMA could be overhauled or even eliminated.

MENAFN28012025000045015687ID1109137982