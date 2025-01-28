KAOPS By Nethopper Named Finalist In Thecube Technology Awards For Platform Engineering Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The competition was extraordinary and making the finalist list for this inaugural year of the program is a huge achievement.

- Jeff Cratty, Senior Director of Advanced Technologies at Blue MantisBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nethopper KAOPS has been recognized as a finalist in the Most Innovative Product for Engineering Teams category for the Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards . The awards program celebrates groundbreaking achievements in the industry."We're thrilled to be a finalist in this prestigious awards program," said Chris Munford, CEO and founder of Nethopper. "This recognition emphasizes our commitment to innovation in platform engineering. KAOPS helps enterprise teams overcome the complexity of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters and open-source tools.”About the AwardOrganized by theCUBE, a leading real-time tech publishing platform founded in 2010 by SiliconANGLE Media, the Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards recognize innovative companies, products, and thinkers driving the tech industry forward. Winners will be announced on February 18, 2025.About KAOPSKAOPS, Kubernetes application operations, is a multi-cloud management platform that simplifies and accelerates platform engineering processes. Key benefits include:- Reduces application delivery timelines by up to 3 years- Cuts labor costs by 60%- Provides a cloud-agnostic, Kubernetes-agnostic, open-source-based technology-and ease of extensibility"It's exciting to see Nethopper KAOPS recognized as a finalist for this respected award,” said Jeff Cratty, Senior Director of Advanced Technologies at Blue Mantis .“Their KAOPS is a game-changer for platform engineering teams, delivering for users a unique combination of automation, scalability, and flexibility.”Learn more about Nethopper KAOPS:

