Garmon Chemicals And Zaitex Forge Strategic Alliance To Enhance Denim And Garment Sector Offerings


1/28/2025 6:05:47 AM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Garmon Chemicals, a textile auxiliaries division of Kemin Industries, has announced a strategic partnership with Zaitex, a prominent global supplier specialising in tailored research, development, and innovation within the textile industry, with a presence in Bangladesh. Under a new licensing agreement, Zaitex will take on the manufacturing and commercialisation of Garmon Chemicals' products, with the collaboration set to commence in February 2025. This partnership represents a pivotal development for both organizations, promising significant advantages for markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

“We are thrilled about the future and the potential our alliance with Zaitex holds,” stated Davide Righi, General Manager of Garmon Chemicals, in an exclusive feature on Denim Hub News.“This partnership will allow us to better address our customers' needs while fostering innovation in the market, ultimately enhancing our service offerings for brands and clients.”

