Associate Staffing Expands North Carolina Footprint, Elevates Brand

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Associate Staffing, a Charlotte-based professional staffing firm providing proven talent to top employers nationwide, announced it is expanding its presence in North Carolina. This year, the company will move to a new, larger headquarters in Charlotte, in addition to opening a regional office in Raleigh.

The company has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years. The Charlotte Business Journal recognized Associate Staffing in its 2024 Fast 50 Awards program, which highlights the Charlotte region's 50 fastest-growing private companies. Although the staffing industry faced headwinds last year, Associate Staffing continued double-digit growth in 2024.

North Carolina's economy will continue to benefit from the growing company, with the new Raleigh office hiring an additional 22 Associate Staffing employees and recruiting for hundreds of open jobs. In addition to Associate Staffing's North Carolina offices, the company has regional headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, and Denver, Colorado.

"With offices in three regions and team members in 34 states, we match opportunities with talent by focusing on quality, integrity, and service," said Associate Staffing Chief Executive Officer Michael Norton.

"We attribute our continued success to our culture," said Norton. "We're driven by values and offer 'Solutions Powered by People.' A human-centered approach is crucial to the partnerships we have with clients, candidates, and our team."

Associate Staffing serves a variety of industries, including finance and accounting; information technology; healthcare; engineering; and administrative and customer support. The company has successfully placed more than 15,000 employees in new careers and currently has open job opportunities listed on its website for candidates to submit applications.

As an outcome of the company's continued growth and success, Associate Staffing has recently rebranded itself.

"Because we're expanding and partnering with more companies to provide solutions powered by people, we saw an opportunity to reimagine the Associate Staffing brand," said Norton. "Our new logo was inspired by a sextant–a navigational tool used by sailors. Our new 'A' symbolizes the precise and dedicated search for outstanding recruits to place in exceptional companies. It serves as a bold, strong, and powerful icon, embodying the essence of exploration and discovery. It carries a sense of motion that captures the dynamic and forward-moving nature of our company."

Other elements of the brand have been refreshed as well, including the color palette, fonts, imagery, and tone. This is reflected on Associate Staffing's communications and marketing channels, including AStaffing .

"I'm so proud of the work our team members do each and every day to serve our clients, candidates, and each other so well," said Norton. "Together, we'll continue to move our business forward with this new, elevated look and feel."

