Kashmir Witnessing Unusual Weather Pattern, Says Met

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Kashmir is going through an unusual weather pattern this winter with maximum and minimum temperatures in Srinagar witnessing a cumulative deviation of nearly 10 degrees over the past 24 hours, meteorological department data revealed on Tuesday.

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius on Monday night, which was 3.4 degrees below the expected minimum temperature for this time this year, the Met said.

It said the summer capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius which was 6.4 degrees higher than the expected day temperature for this time of the year.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below normal, it added.

The maximum temperature in the south Kashmir base camp was 11.6 degrees Celsius, more than six degrees above normal.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius against expected temperature of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was minus 4.1 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, which was 1.6 degrees below the normal. The maximum temperature was 15 degrees Celsius, almost eight degrees above average.

According to the meteorological department, the weather is expected to remain dry over the next 24 hours.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the harshest period of winter. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the mercury drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).