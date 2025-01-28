15 Injured After Vaishno Devi-Bound Bus Collides With Truck In Jammu
Date
1/28/2025 5:04:34 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
15 injured After Vaishno Devi-Bound Bus Collides With Truck In Jammu
Jammu- At least 15 people were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine collided with a stationary dumper truck near here on Tuesday, officials said.
The condition of all the injured, including three children and two women, is stated to be“stable”, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The accident took place at Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle, Police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment, officials said.
Read Also
4 Soldiers Injured After Vehicle Skids Off Road In J&K's Poonch
Four Injured As Auto Rolls Down Into 50-Ft Gorge In J&K's Doda
MENAFN28012025000215011059ID1109137489
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.