15 Injured After Vaishno Devi-Bound Bus Collides With Truck In Jammu

1/28/2025 5:04:34 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Jammu- At least 15 people were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine collided with a stationary dumper truck near here on Tuesday, officials said.

The condition of all the injured, including three children and two women, is stated to be“stable”, they said.

The accident took place at Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle, Police said.

The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment, officials said.

MENAFN28012025000215011059ID1109137489


Kashmir Observer

