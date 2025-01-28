Here’S Why Mira Rajput Is Getting A Blow Dry At The Airport?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Mira Rajput recently took to social to share a fun and relatable moment with her followers.

The celebrity wife posted a picture of herself getting a blow dry at the airport, giving her fans a sneak peek into her routine. Along with the photo, Mira wrote a witty caption:“Why wait in transit when you can get a blow dry at the airport instead?”

In the image, Shahid Kapoor's wife can be seen getting a blow-dry while clicking her mirror selfie. Mira, who is an avid social media user, had previously posted her glamorous shots in a stylish white saree that she styled with statement jewellery. Alongside the images, she wrote,“Sari ke fall se match kiya.”

Meanwhile, Mira has also been promoting her actor husband Shahid's upcoming film "Deva" on her Instagram handle. Speaking during the trailer launch event, Shahid shared his experience about stepping into the role of Dev Ambre. He described the film as deeply personal.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor stated,“Deva is a piece of my heart. For many years, people were telling me to do a massy film, something that resonates with the masses. For me, this is the next step in my journey. It's been one of the most challenging films of my career. There's so much in Dev's character that I don't want to reveal just yet-you'll have to watch it on January 31.”

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, "Deva" will see Shahid essaying the role of a brilliant yet stubborn police officer. Bankrolled by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the film also stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, along with Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in crucial roles.

"Deva" is slated to hit theatres on 31st January 2025.