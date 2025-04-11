Look: Sheikh Hamdan Reveals First Photograph Of 2-Week-Old Newborn Daughter

Dubai's Crown Prince regularly takes to Instagram to share personal moments he shares with family.

On Friday evening, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, a beloved public figure, took to Instagram to post the much-awaited first photograph of his newborn child.

His daughter, Hind, was born on March 22 this year. Then, too, he had posted the announcement of the birth of his fourth child on Instagram.

In the adorable new photograph, Sheikh Hamdan gazes lovingly at his newborn daughter, holding her in his embrace.

Both father and daughter are dressed in white, with the baby wearing a white beanie, wrapped in soft cloth. A stunning brooch can be seen securing the newborn under the wrap.

Take a look at the heartwarming photograph below:

This picture was captioned with 'Hind', his daughter's name, written in English and Arabic, alongside pink hearts. In less than an hour since he made the post, it had thousands of comments with well-wishers praying for his daughter's health and safety.

With nearly 17 million followers on the platform, the Dubai Royal doesn't just share personal moments but also puts up experiences he has across the world.

Recently, he put up a post on Instagram during his visit to India, sharing glimpses from when he met some players from the Indian cricket team .