Jeddah Islamic Biennale: Bridging Past, Present Through Art

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Fawaz Asmiran

JEDDAH, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- The second edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah, running until May 25 under the theme "And in Between," combines historical Islamic artifacts with contemporary art, bridging the past and present.

Organized by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, it is the world's first Biennale dedicated to Islamic arts, offering a unique for reflection, renewal, and research.

Visitors can explore prominent institutions, including Archaeological Collection.

The event also features a cultural program with lectures, workshops, seminars, and community initiatives. (end)

