US Senate approves Bessent’s nomination as Treasury Secretary

(MENAFN) The U.S. Senate approved Scott Bessent’s nomination as Secretary of the Treasury on Monday, marking another significant appointment in President Donald Trump's administration. Bessent's confirmation came after a vote of 68-29, reflecting substantial bipartisan support for his leadership at the Department of Treasury.



During his confirmation hearing held on January 16, Bessent, who is 62 years old, outlined his vision for revitalizing the American economy. He pledged to usher in a new economic "golden age" by focusing on pro-growth policies that prioritize regulatory reform, tax cuts, and increased energy production. Bessent emphasized the importance of a robust economy driven by reduced government intervention and a renewed commitment to American energy independence, which he argued would create jobs and strengthen the country’s competitive edge globally.



Bessent’s confirmation follows the approval of several other key members of Trump’s cabinet. Prior to his appointment, the Senate had confirmed Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, John Ratcliffe as CIA Director, Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, and Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security. Each of these appointments underscores the administration's focus on assembling a team aligned with its policy priorities.



As the new Treasury Secretary, Bessent will play a crucial role in shaping U.S. economic policy and advancing the administration’s agenda aimed at fostering growth and reducing economic barriers.

