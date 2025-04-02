Maruti Suzuki To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs 62,000 From April 8

The company has planned to increase car prices due to rising input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes and feature additions, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

While the company is committed to optimising costs and reducing the impact on its customers, it is constrained to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market, it added.

The company said it will hike price of compact SUV Fronx by Rs 2,500, Dzire Tour S by Rs 3,000, and that of multi purpose vehicles XL6 and Ertiga by Rs 12,500.

The company also plans to increase the price of compact model Wagon R by Rs 14,000 and Eeco van by Rs 22,500.

Besides, the price of SUV Grand Vitara will go up by Rs 62,000 from April 8, the company stated.

Maruti Suzuki sells models ranging from the entry-level Alto K-10 to multiple purpose vehicle Invicto in the domestic market.

In January, the company had announced increasing prices by up to Rs 32,500 across various models from February 1.

Maruti Suzuki shares on Wednesday ended 2.09 per cent up at Rs 11,715.05 apiece on BSE.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now