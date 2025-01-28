( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:23 AM EST - Collective Ltd. : Has commenced at the San Antonio Project, located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company plans to drill a minimum of 2,500 metres and test three large gold-copper porphyry targets located within a well-defined 2.5-kilometer mineralized corridor. Collective Mining Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.13 at $7.18.

