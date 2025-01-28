Ways to lift more than your bodyweight

(MENAFN) In Vietnam, countryside laborers could be considered nearly beyond human capabilities. They bear heavy loads strapped to a pole prior to lifting them for many miles in one time on foot daily. Despite the inconvenient, thick packages of produce, equipment or other materials that are commonly more than their own body weight, they appear to accept the load without difficulty.



It is an accomplishment that is worth struggling for. Carrying a thing that has the same weight as your body or even more is not an easy thing to do, so what if while carrying it you’re walking for miles! No one can bear it except for those who are close to be superheroes. However, the secret behind this strength is their long flexible poles.

