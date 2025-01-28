WFP Warns: 15 Million Afghans Face Hunger Amid Aid Cuts

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that a reduction in international aid has left the organization unable to assist half of the 15 million people in Afghanistan who are in dire need of food.

Hsiao-Wei Lee, the head of the WFP, stated on Monday, January 27, that millions of Afghans, especially women and children, are surviving on little more than bread and tea, with the situation worsening daily.

According to Lee, the Taliban's restrictions on women have significantly contributed to the decline in international assistance.

She added that over six million Afghans are now consuming only one or two meals a day due to the worsening humanitarian crisis.

The WFP emphasized that reduced aid poses a severe threat to the lives of women and children, urging that humanitarian needs must take priority.

The organization warned that without sufficient funding, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan could reach unprecedented levels.

Previously, the U.S. Department of State had ordered a halt to certain foreign aid to Afghanistan, which has had a significant impact on humanitarian assistance in the country.

The WFP has called for urgent international attention and funding to address the critical food shortages and prevent the escalation of the crisis.

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan underscores the need for a coordinated international response to ensure that vulnerable populations, especially women and children, receive the aid they desperately need.

Without immediate action and sufficient funding, Afghanistan faces the risk of an even greater catastrophe, with millions of lives at stake and long-term consequences for the region's stability.

