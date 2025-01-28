Top Industry Figures Unite To Empower Region's Youth

(MENAFN- Pressat) Salford-based charity Youth Leads UK establishes Strategic Advisory Council in its mission to transform the lives of young people.

Youth Leads UK is proud to announce the formation of its Strategic Advisory Council, a team of senior leaders from business, education, healthcare, and community engagement sectors, united in their commitment to advancing opportunities for young people. This initiative marks a pivotal step in expanding the charity's impact and capacity, drawing on the expertise and guidance of professionals.

The council's purpose is to support the charity's leadership team, helping to expand fundraising, improve partnerships, and broaden its reach. Members will act as ambassadors, drawing attention to the organisation's work and goals within their industries and networks.

The founding members of the council bring an exceptional breadth of knowledge and experience:



Kai Ojo , CEO, Planisware UK&I, with over two decades of leadership in the tech sector.

Kristian Horabin , Managing Director: Commercial, ASDA, and a passionate advocate for youth empowerment.

Sophie Murfin , CEO, Wise Owl Trust, known for her transformative leadership in education and dedication to character-focused curriculum development.

Professor Janet Lord , Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor, Faculty of Health and Education, Manchester Metropolitan University, a thought leader in educational equity and teacher identity research.

Superintendent Richard McNamara , Greater Manchester Police, bringing critical insights into community engagement and safety.

Kimberley Salmon-Jamieson , Chief Nursing Officer, University of Manchester NHS Foundation Trust, recognised for her pioneering work in clinical leadership and equality. Kevin Duffy , North West Managing Partner, RSM UK, a strong advocate for social mobility dedicated to creating pathways for young people into the financial industry.

The council will meet regularly to offer advice, share strategies, and help shape the charity's future plans. Through their efforts, Youth Leads UK aims to inspire and support more young people to achieve their potential.

Saeed Atcha MBE DL, CEO of Youth Leads UK said:

“The formation of our Strategic Advisory Council marks a transformative chapter for Youth Leads UK. These remarkable individuals bring unparalleled expertise and a shared passion for making a difference in young people's lives. I'm excited to work closely with our Members over the coming years.”

The council reflects the charity's commitment to cultivating a cross-sector approach to youth empowerment, focusing on education, leadership, and resilience.