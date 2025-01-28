Publicis Groupe ANZ Acquires Australian Media Agency Atomic 212°

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW ZEALAND - Publicis Groupe ANZ has acquired full-service agency, Atomic 212°, it said in a statement.



Atomic 212° is led by Chairman Barry O'Brien OAM, CEO Rory Heffernan and Chief Digital OfficerJames Dixon. It has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Darwin.



"Our media practice in ANZ has been on an incredible trajectory, experiencing growth and momentum across all metrics of Atomic 212° presents a unique opportunity to bring Australia's most progressive independent media agency into our fold, further strengthening and scaling our media capabilities," said Michael Rebelo, CEO, Publicis Groupe ANZ.



"Atomic 212° is globally recognised for its world-class expertise. For over 15 years, it has consistently delivered growth to clients by leveraging marketing technology and data in media. By adding Atomic 212° to our market-leading roster of agency businesses, we solidify our position as the only group in ANZ capable of offering truly comprehensive end-to-end marketing transformation solutions to our clients," Rebelo added.



“From our first meeting, the Publicis Groupe offering and their continuous encouragement to help our business grow was the compelling factor in making this decision," said Barry O'Brien OAM, Chairman, Atomic 212°. "The way the Groupe's connected platform proposition flows through the organisation, its leadership, its people and its clients is truly powerful. We have grown Atomic 212°into a world-class media operation, but we recognise that the complexity of marketing requires holistic services for our clients. By joining the global best in this regard, we are confident that we can offer our staff and clients an even better experience moving into the future.



“We continue to provide our clients with an exceptional suite of products and capabilities, with industry-leading talent delivering across media, research, technology and analytics. We're incredibly proud to see our capabilities recognised on the global stage, and excited to join Publicis Groupe ANZ at a time when their connected model is delivering such strong results," added Rory Heffernan, CEO, Atomic 212°.



The news comes shortly after Publicis Groupe Malaysia named Amit Sutha as its new CEO . Sutha will report to Publicis Groupe Singapore & Southeast Asia CEO, Amrita Randhawa in his new role.



In his new role, Amit will be fully responsible for all the operations of Publicis Groupe in the Malaysia market, from creative to media, influence, production, commerce, data, tech and clients. His priority will be to drive impact for the Groupe's clients.

