New US Ambassador To The UN Vows To Implement Trump's Agenda

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Elise Stefanik has been confirmed as Donald Trump's nominee for United States ambassador to the United Nations. She said she will make sure that every taxpayer dollar that flows into the UN serves "American interests".

This content was published on January 27, 2025 - 10:05 8 minutes Dawn Clancy

It is not unusual for protestors from across the spectrum to pop up from their seats during confirmation hearings to blurt out their grievances only to be dragged from the room, arms and legs flailing, by security.

But earlier this week, during Elise Stefanik's confirmation hearing, the only disrupter pulled from the room, wearing a smart-looking dark blue suit and tie, was her fidgety three-year-old son Sam.

“He has made his debut in the Senate,” said Stefanik, referring to the mini rabble-rouser as her“pride and joy” and“greatest blessing.”

Stefanik, President Donald Trump's nominee for United States ambassador to the United Nations, appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee this week seeking confirmation.

Despite her robust CV, which includes being the youngest woman ever elected to the US Congress in 2014 and an Ivy League education, Stefanik, if confirmed, comes to the UN with no diplomatic experience and scant knowledge of the many intricacies of the global body.

She will be tasked with implementing Donald's Trump vision for how the United States plans to renegotiate multilateralism. On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization (WHO), a move that Stefanik said she supported.