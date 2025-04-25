Billie Launches NYC Ad Campaign 'Scratch And Sniff', Asks You To Stop And Smell Armpits On Streets
Beauty brand fans can check out a set of three armpit-themed posters, designed to be scratched and sniffed to release the“Coco Villa” scent. This new version of Billie's bestselling deodorant features a sweet, vibrant blend of coconut and vanilla notes.
This aluminum-free solid deodorant boasts a lightweight, dermatologist-tested formula that glides on clear, leaving no streaks or stains on your clothes. With this campaign, Billie underscores its dedication to clean ingredients while bringing a playful twist to body care.
“Coco Villa” retails for $9 USD and is available on the brand's website.Also Read | Tata Consumer eyes US coffee advantage amid proposed tariffs Netizens react
One of the users said,“Peak civilisation.” Another remarked,“What a set up lol.”“Hate to break it to you, but this can cause another disease lol”,“Genius!!” were some other comments made.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment