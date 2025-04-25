Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Billie Launches NYC Ad Campaign 'Scratch And Sniff', Asks You To Stop And Smell Armpits On Streets

Billie Launches NYC Ad Campaign 'Scratch And Sniff', Asks You To Stop And Smell Armpits On Streets


2025-04-25 12:00:43
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Billie is elevating outdoor advertising with a bold new twist-introducing a scratch-and-sniff experience focussed on the armpit. Passersby can get a whiff of Billie's popular All Day Deodorant in its newest tropical scent,“Coco Villa" near Penn Station in New York City.

How to check it?

Beauty brand fans can check out a set of three armpit-themed posters, designed to be scratched and sniffed to release the“Coco Villa” scent. This new version of Billie's bestselling deodorant features a sweet, vibrant blend of coconut and vanilla notes.

This aluminum-free solid deodorant boasts a lightweight, dermatologist-tested formula that glides on clear, leaving no streaks or stains on your clothes. With this campaign, Billie underscores its dedication to clean ingredients while bringing a playful twist to body care.

“Coco Villa” retails for $9 USD and is available on the brand's website.

"Coco Villa" retails for $9 USD and is available on the brand's website.

Netizens react

One of the users said,“Peak civilisation.” Another remarked,“What a set up lol.”“Hate to break it to you, but this can cause another disease lol”,“Genius!!” were some other comments made.

