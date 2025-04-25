Billie Launches NYC Ad Campaign 'Scratch And Sniff', Asks You To Stop And Smell Armpits On Streets

MENAFN - Live Mint) Billie is elevating outdoor advertising with a bold new twist-introducing a scratch-and-sniff experience focussed on the armpit. Passersby can get a whiff of Billie's popular All Day Deodorant in its newest tropical scent,“Coco Villa" near Penn Station in New York City.

How to check it?

Beauty brand fans can check out a set of three armpit-themed posters, designed to be scratched and sniffed to release the“Coco Villa” scent. This new version of Billie's bestselling deodorant features a sweet, vibrant blend of coconut and vanilla notes.

This aluminum-free solid deodorant boasts a lightweight, dermatologist-tested formula that glides on clear, leaving no streaks or stains on your clothes. With this campaign, Billie underscores its dedication to clean ingredients while bringing a playful twist to body care.

“Coco Villa” retails for $9 USD and is available on the brand's website.

One of the users said,“Peak civilisation.” Another remarked,“What a set up lol.”“Hate to break it to you, but this can cause another disease lol”,“Genius!!” were some other comments made.