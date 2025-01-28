Greater Number Of Swiss Confess To No Religious Faith

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) People with no religious affiliation have been the largest group responding to Swiss faith surveys since 2022. This population continued to grow in 2023, reaching 36% (2022: 34%).

At the same time, the proportion of Catholics fell from 32% to 31%, according to the Federal Statistical Office. Members of the national Evangelical Reformed Church fell from 21% to 19%.

Regardless of religious affiliation, 87% of those who attend a collective church service between one and five times a year do so for social reasons, such as weddings or funerals.

As for children, almost a third of those under 15 had no religious affiliation in 2019, compared with a quarter in 2014. Over the same period, the proportion of Protestant children fell from 23.1% to 19%.

The changes observed for other religious affiliations between 2014 and 2019 are not significant.

