Jordan Showcases Tourism Potential At Madrid's FITUR 2025

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Board (JTB) has concluded its participation in FITUR 2025, held in Madrid, Spain, from January 22 to 26.

The event provided a "significant" opportunity to highlight Jordan's destination to a global audience, particularly in the Spanish market, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Jordanian pavilion hosted representatives from 20 local tourism offices, hotels, Royal Jordanian Airlines, and the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA).

JTB organised several activities alongside the exhibition, including a press attended by over 35 Spanish journalists and 62 meetings with key representatives from Spanish travel agencies, airlines, and media outlets.

The press conference stressed the importance of boosting tourism relations between Jordan and Spain, where speakers highlighted the Kingdom's cultural and tourism achievements, aiming to boost bilateral cooperation in the sector.

During the exhibition, a twinning agreement was signed between Jordan's "Egeria" trail and Spain's "Camino de Santiago" route.

The agreement, signed at the Galicia pavilion, seeks to enhance Christian and cultural tourism between the two countries, where the minister of tourism of Galicia described the collaboration as a "milestone" for both side.

JTB Director General Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat said the agreement reinforces Jordan's position as a destination for Spanish travellers seeking religious and cultural experiences.

He noted that Jordan's "Dawn of Christianity" initiative, launched in conjunction with the Vatican Jubilee, complements the Egeria trail, offering Spanish tourists an opportunity to explore Jordan's Christian and historical landmarks.

Arabiyat underlined the growing importance of the Spanish market to Jordan's tourism sector, with increasing numbers of Spanish visitors drawn to the country's diverse offerings, including cultural heritage, natural landscapes and local cuisine.

He also underscored the role of sustainable tourism in supporting rural communities and promoting local food.

PDTRA Chief Commissioner Fares Breizat highlighted Petra's historical "significance and unique" blend of Nabataean, Hellenistic, Islamic and Christian influences, highlighting the city's role as a key attraction for international tourists.

The event also underscored the Kingdom's commitment to sustainable tourism development and its dedication to boosting ties with the Spanish market.

The JTB's participation featured food-tasting experiences at the pavilion, drawing significant interest and showcasing Jordanian cuisine to international visitors.

FITUR is considered one of the world's leading tourism exhibitions, serving as a global platform for promoting destinations and exploring industry trends.

The JTB described Jordan's participation as a "strategic" effort to position the Kingdom as a leading destination for European markets, mainly Spain.