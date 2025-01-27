Water Minister Discusses Sector Challenges With World Bank Official

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud and World Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa Ousmane Dione on Monday discussed Jordan's ongoing water challenges and the need for practical solutions to manage water resources.

Abul Saud reviewed the Kingdom's pressing water issues, including drought, climate change and declining rainfall, stressing that Jordan's water management practices are "recognised internationally for their efficiency and responsibility," the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also highlighted the importance of partnerships and private sector involvement in boosting the Kingdom's water sector.

"We have exceeded expectations in reducing network losses and curbing illegal water use, ensuring that millions of cubic metres are diverted to provide drinking water to citizens," the minister said.

He added that the government is committed to optimising every drop of available water as part of its ongoing efforts to implement the Economic Modernisation Vision and strategic water plans.

Key initiatives include expanding water harvesting projects, improving storage capacity in dams, raising awareness about water use and completing the National Carrier Project, which constitutes a "crucial" step towards ensuring national water security, Abul Saud noted.

The minister also stressed the importance of regional cooperation in managing shared water resources, calling for the World Bank's support in advancing projects that secure water rights.

Abul Saud highlighted several ongoing projects, including the construction of new dams that are expected to provide additional water for both irrigation and drinking.

He highlighted Jordan's leadership in wastewater reuse, noting that the Kingdom continues to make significant progress in this area.

Dione expressed the World Bank's continued support for Jordan's water initiatives, including the construction of new dams, increasing storage capacity and addressing regional water issues.

He also commended Jordan's efforts in wastewater reuse and water management efficiency.