Dutch Foreign Minister: Russia Existential Threat To Ukraine, Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia poses an existential threat to both Ukraine and Europe.

Dutch Foreign Caspar Veldkamp stated this via X, Ukrinform reports.

“Russia is an existential threat to Ukraine and Europe. It is important that today we decided to extend the existing EU sanctions to weaken Russia. On to an ambitious 16th package of sanctions,” Veldkamp emphasized.

He also noted that the EU has imposed sanctions on three Russian defense intelligence operatives.

“It is good that we have also adopted sanctions against the three officers of the Russian military intelligence, the GRU. These operatives participated in cyber operations in Europe aimed at undermining aid to Ukraine,” he wrote.

The Dutch Foreign Minister also stressed that Europe must deliver on its promises regarding military assistance to Ukraine.

“Providing this support must be our priority. Our economic support also remains extremely important,” he is convinced.

As reported, the EU Council extended for another six months, until July 31, 2025, the sanctions against Russia introduced over its aggression against Ukraine.