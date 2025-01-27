UN Concerned Over Halt To US Aid, Seeks More Exemptions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed concern after the United States, the world's biggest foreign aid donor, froze virtually all assistance under President Donald Trump's new administration.

Guterres "notes with concern the announcement of a pause in US foreign assistance," his spokesman said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities."

Guterres said help was essential for "the most vulnerable communities around the world, whose lives and livelihoods depend on this support."

But he sought to strike a positive note on US relations, adding he "looks forward to engaging with the new United States administration" on the issue.

US President Donald Trump took office last week after winning the election with a vow to put "America first" and to tightly restrict aid overseas. (end)

amm







MENAFN27012025000071011013ID1109135199