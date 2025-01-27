FIBC Market Size To Hit USD 12.86 Billion By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global fibc size was valued at USD 8.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 8.77 billion in 2025 to USD 12.86 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIBCs are also referred to as bulk bags, jumbo bags, and large bags. These comprise flexible woven material, commonly polypropylene (PP), and can support 500 kg to 2,000 kg. Woven PP Fabric is used to create FIBCs (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers), also known as Big Bag, Jumbo bags, Bulk bags, Super Sacks bags, Tote bags, etc. Manufacturers provide lightweight containers, so the FIBC Market is expected to expand consistently. In addition, the expansion of the food and pharmaceutical industries and the growing need to reduce the total weight of bulk packaging are one of the most critical drivers driving the need for FIBC. It is anticipated that industries will use FIBCs to carry grains, rice, and biological product-related liquid chemicals.

Market Dynamics

Increase in International Trade to Drive the Global FIBC Market

The rapid expansion of emerging economies is one of the primary causes of the rise in international trade. In addition, an increase in international imports and exports, which necessitate higher packaging requirements on the international market, is anticipated to propel market expansion throughout the forecast period. FIBC provides improved product protection and is frequently used as export and import packaging. Moreover, FIBC packaging is growing in popularity as export and import packaging material due to its lightweight and adaptability, consequently driving the expansion of the global market.

Rise in E-Commerce Retailing to Provide Opportunities for the Global FIBC Market

Significant growth in the e-commerce platform has increased supply chain demand for high-quality packaging. By 2022, it is anticipated that the e-commerce retailing industry will account for over 12 percent of total retail in Western Europe and over 19 percent of total retail in the United States. By 2022, the retail industry in China is anticipated to account for 29% of total revenue. Together, these characteristics are anticipated to provide future growth opportunities for e-commerce merchants. In addition, demographic shifts and an increase in the penetration of broadband and other internet services in China and other Asian nations, along with the development of delivery infrastructure, are anticipated to contribute remarkably to the revenue growth of the e-commerce industry in the near future.

By minimizing the overall cost of goods delivery, e-commerce companies strive to increase their revenue share. Consequently, these stakeholders choose viable alternatives to conventional packaging materials and position themselves as participants in environmental sustainability projects. Currently, e-commerce websites and online retail enterprises demand fifty percent more FIBC packaging than traditional retail channels. This is due to the growing demand for product security during transit and single-item shipping. In addition, many businesses have preferred using lower-weight packaging materials to lower the overall cost of transporting items. Consequently, the increase in demand for more lightweight and eco-friendly packaging materials is predicted to expand the total FIBC market's revenue potential throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global FIBC market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Increasing e-commerce business investments are anticipated to drive demand for FIBC. Changing consumer preferences toward reusable packaging due to a greater awareness of environmental protection and waste reduction are anticipated to enhance FIBC demand. India is one of the world's biggest automakers and has a substantial presence in the car ancillary business. Population increase and rising consumer reliance on packaged and ready-to-eat foods are anticipated to benefit the rise of FIBC demand.

Moreover, India is emerging as a center for pharmaceutical and healthcare products due to strong public and private expenditures in the manufacturing sector, which boosts manufacturing activity in the country, hence supporting the FIBC market. The automotive industry has made a substantial contribution to South Korea's economy. In 2019, the nation produced approximately 3.95 million autos with an export value of $40.5 billion. The growth of the FIBC market in the country is expected to be fueled by investments targeted at bolstering domestically significant industries.

Europe is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 1700 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The governments have mainly emphasized FDI investments throughout the area to entice American companies. The country's FDI cash flows decreased by 39% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Therefore, the country has temporarily decreased the review threshold for non-EU/EEA investments from 25% or higher to 10% for a handful of publicly traded enterprises. This is anticipated to attract more foreign direct investment in all areas of the economy, which will, in turn, enhance the FIBC market. For R&D spending, the British government has consistently prioritized collaborations between universities and small and major pharmaceutical companies. This is anticipated to assist the country's pharmaceutical industry, which will, in turn, benefit the FIBC market. After BREXIT, the British government has been eager to establish free-trade agreements with the United States, China, and other Asian nations. The government has been planning new trade agreements to bolster the digital and electronics industries' trade, particularly with the United States and Australia. Government efforts to increase commerce in the country are anticipated to generate new opportunities for FIBC members in the region.

North America is the third largest region. In North America, e-commerce penetration has expanded significantly over the past few years due to increased internet access and numerous e-commerce-based services. In 2020, more than 76% of the North American population purchased things through online services; by 2024, that percentage is expected to surpass 87%. Significant-scale logistics and supply chain operations are required for online product distribution, and many FIBCs are utilized to assist product distribution. This is anticipated to boost the FIBC market as a whole. Since 2014, the adoption of third-party logistics services in the region has increased dramatically due to the numerous tangible benefits to manufacturers, such as the scalability and flexibility of the services in terms of labor, space, and time, as well as the maximum network capacity allowing for flexible distribution. Although the e-commerce sector is in its infancy, it is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR throughout the projection period. This expansion of e-commerce is likely to increase the number of B2B companies in the country, which will, in turn, increase the need for FIBC.

Key Highlights



The global fibc market size was valued at USD 8.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 8.77 billion in 2025 to USD 12.86 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on product, the global FIBC market is segmented into type A, type B, type C, and type D. The type A segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Based on end-use, the global FIBC market is segmented into food, chemical, pharmaceuticals, textiles, oil & gas, construction, and other end-uses. The food segment dominated the global FIBC market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Global-PakBag CorpIsbir SentetikGreifBerry Global Group Inc.Bulk Lift InternationalJumbo Bag LimitedRishi FIBC SolutionsTaihua Group.

Recent Developments



September 2022 - Global-Pak is pleased to announce a new recycling program! We are working with PureCycle in Ironton, Ohio, and at their future purification facility in Augusta, Georgia, to recycle bulk bags. PureCycle Technologies is a new recycling company that uses a solvent-based purification technology to transform polypropylene waste into an ultra-pure resin that can be continuously recycled and reused. One of the products they are most interested in procuring is used bulk bags. September 2022 - Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) will offer its popular pantry-sized snacks in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) jars that have been designed to be lighter weight and include 15% post-consumer resin (PCR). Berry and Mars will release the redesigned jars for the M&M'S®, SKITTLES®, and STARBURST® brands later this month, with the joint goal of developing more sustainable packaging options.

Segmentation

By Product



Type A

Type B

Type C Type D

By End-Use



Food

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Oil & gas

Construction Other end-uses.

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle-East and Africa.

