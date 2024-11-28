Longbranch Recovery & Wellness Recognized On Newsweek's 2024 List Of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Longbranch Recovery & Wellness is proud to announce its inclusion on Newsweek's prestigious 2024 list of America's Best Addiction Centers. This recognition, in partnership with Statista Inc., highlights Longbranch's dedication to delivering high-quality, evidence-based care to individuals seeking help to overcome substance use disorders.

The annual ranking of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers relies on several key criteria, including service quality, accreditation, and reputation. Thousands of healthcare professionals, such as therapists, counselors, physicians, and addiction specialists, participated in a comprehensive survey to offer expert recommendations. We assessed quality metrics that emphasize the effectiveness of substance use disorder rehab programs and used data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to verify accreditations and certifications.

The selection committee also evaluated:

. Peer Recommendations: Thousands of healthcare professionals-including therapists, counselors, physicians, and addiction treatment staff-shared expert recommendations through an extensive online survey.

. Quality of Care: Participants rated programs using various quality metrics, focusing on those that most influence rehabilitation program effectiveness.

. Accreditations: certifications and accreditations, such as Joint Commission accreditation (JACHO), were factored into the rankings, ensuring that only the best facilities were recognized.

"We are honored to receive this national recognition," stated Emily Meyers, CEO of Longbranch Recovery & Wellness. "This achievement truly reflects the dedication and passion of our outstanding team. Our staff consistently goes the extra mile to deliver compassionate, personalized care to those in need. Their unwavering commitment fuels our mission to empower individuals and families to overcome addiction and rebuild their lives. I am incredibly proud of what they have accomplished."

Comprehensive Care at Every Level of Recovery

Founded in New Orleans in 2016, Longbranch Recovery & Wellness offers comprehensive services to support individuals at every stage of their recovery journey. With facilities in Louisiana and Arkansas, Longbranch provides medically supervised detox, residential treatment, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and extended care. Their experienced staff integrates evidence-based therapies with holistic wellness activities to develop personalized care plans, resulting in a proven track record of helping clients maintain long-term recovery.

A Nationwide Leader in Military-Focused Addiction Treatment

Longbranch Recovery is recognized nationwide for its specialized addiction treatment programs for veterans and active-duty military personnel . The programs are designed through the collaboration of experienced addiction treatment professionals, veterans, and military families to offer a unique approach that integrates evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), EMDR, and trauma-informed care to address service-related traumas like PTSD, grief, and Military Sexual Trauma (MST), while also incorporating physical wellness, mindfulness, and family support.

"This recognition truly reflects our unwavering commitment to providing personalized, patient-centered care," said Stephanie Ryan, Residential Clinical Director at Longbranch Recovery. "Each individual we treat has unique needs, and we are devoted to delivering the highest standard of care to support them in long-term recovery. We are so fortunate to witness firsthand the incredible transformation that is attainable with the right support-both within our programs and through the strength of the recovery community."