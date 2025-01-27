'81% J & K Households Get Tap Water: CM Omar

CM chaired a review meeting of the Jal Shakti Department here at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting discussed the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Jammu and Kashmir.

CM emphasized the need for effective implementation and robust monitoring mechanisms to achieve the mission's objectives.

During the meeting, ACS Jal Shakti presented a comprehensive overview of the mission's progress, goals, and challenges.

It was informed that mission aims to provide 55 litres per capita per day (lpcd) of safe and clean drinking water, adhering to BIS 10500 standards. The adoption of alternative and effective designs, coupled with detailed technical scrutiny of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), has led to significant cost savings amounting to Rs 522 crore, underscoring the department's commitment to efficiency and innovation.

The Chief Minister reviewed various challenges faced during the mission's implementation, including low tender responses, delays in the supply of Galvanized Iron (GI) pipes in Jammu and Ductile Iron (DI) pipes in Kashmir, and incidence of dry bore wells in multiple districts. Electro-mechanical issues were also highlighted as significant concerns impacting the timely execution of projects.

The proposed project size under the Jal Jeevan Mission covers 3,253 schemes aimed at ensuring sustainable water supply system.

The meeting was informed that establishment of District Project Management Units (DPMUs) and continuous technical review by consultants are being carried out to ensure the quality and success of the mission.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of robust third-party monitoring mechanisms to enhance transparency and accountability.

He directed that complaints from specific areas be addressed promptly by engaging these monitoring agencies for swift resolutions. Furthermore, he called for addressing concerns related to the improper laying of water supply pipes above ground and ensuring the sustainability of water resources in affected regions.

The meeting also focused on water quality monitoring and surveillance, with the Chief Minister emphasizing the need to strengthen Pani Samities at the Panchayat level.

He encouraged regular interaction with concerned Ministers and MLAs to define their roles and responsibilities in enhancing the effectiveness of these committees.

In addition, the meeting discussed the operation and maintenance of rural water supply and extension of the Nal Jal Mitra Programme, e-billing systems and other operational aspects. The Chief Minister highlighted the urgency of addressing manpower shortages within the department to improve service delivery and achieve mission objectives.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress made under the Jal Jeevan Mission while reiterating the importance of sustaining momentum and overcoming challenges.

He assured full government support in realizing the mission's vision of providing clean and reliable drinking water to every household in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmad Rana, Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Jal Shakti Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance, Commissioner Secretary H&UDD, Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology & Environment, Mission Director JJM and other senior officers from concerned departments.

Reviews Preparations For 5th Winter Games

Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) scheduled to be held from February 22 to 25, 2025 at the renowned ski resort Gulmarg.

The meeting focused on ensuring the successful conduct of the event and strengthening Jammu & Kashmir's position as a premier destination for winter sports.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Youth Services & Sports Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Commissioner Secretary Tourism, Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD)/Information, Commissioner Secretary Youth Services & Sports (YS&S), Secretary PW(R&B), Secretary Health & Medical Education, senior police officers, heads of departments, Director Information, and other concerned officials.

Commissioner Secretary YS&S, Sarmad Hafeez gave a detailed presentation, highlighting the success of the 4th edition of Khelo India Winter Games, which significantly boosted the popularity of Gulmarg and Kashmir as global winter tourism destinations.

This year, the 5th edition has once again been allotted to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, he informed.

The meeting was informed that the event is split into two phases: one held in Ladakh from January 23 to 27, and the second in Gulmarg from February 22 to 25.

Over 1,000 athletes from 35 states, Union Territories and sports boards are expected to participate in competitions such as alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering, snowboarding and a demonstration sport-snowshoe racing.

The venues for the events include Kongdoori and Gulmarg Club.

The meeting reviewed the organizational framework, including technical and logistics arrangements, with the event being funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India.

Committees for coordination, registration, and logistics have already been constituted, with registrations underway.

The meeting was informed that the mascot for the 5th edition, a snow leopard, and the event's logo have been finalized.

Publicity efforts, including hoardings and mascot displays at major cities and airports such as Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu and Amritsar, are in full swing.

In terms of media and publicity, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has been actively involved in pre-event, event, and post-event coverage.

The games will be televised live on DD Sports and streamed on other online platforms, with extensive coverage planned through AIR and Prasar Bharati.

A community engagement slogan,“Aes Che Praraan” (We Are Waiting), has been adopted to involve local communities in the games.

Teams and officials are expected to arrive in Srinagar on February 21, where a help desk at the airport will assist with logistics arrangements. The event will also feature cultural evenings, a grand opening ceremony and comprehensive arrangements for transportation, traffic management, health services, water supply, sanitation and food for participants and officials. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 mascot, the snow leopard, symbolizing the region's rich biodiversity and commitment to conservation.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of ensuring seamless coordination and preparedness for any unforeseen situations including accidents Chief Secretary asked the department to have some prominent sports celebrities at the event to enhance the event's visibility and appeal.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released a commemorative souvenir and launched a multimedia campaign-including print, electronic, and social media initiatives-for the Khelo India Winter Games 2025.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence in the preparations and reiterated the government's commitment to making the 5th edition of Khelo India Winter Games a grand success.

He commended the efforts of all stakeholders involved and emphasized the importance of showcasing Jammu & Kashmir's potential as a hub for winter sports and tourism

