Hyderabad-Born Doctor Honoured With Prestigious ACP Fellowship In US

MENAFN - IANS) Pittsburgh (USA)/Hyderabad, April 14 (IANS) Dr. Divya Sistla, a U.S.-based endocrinologist originally from Telangana, has been awarded the esteemed title of Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) -- one of the highest honours in the field of internal medicine.

This recognition celebrates her exceptional work in endocrinology, medical research, and education.

Dr. Sistla, who completed her MBBS at Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences in Telangana, is currently a leading Endocrinologist and Obesity Medicine Specialist at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Board-certified in internal medicine, endocrinology, and obesity medicine, she is widely known for her expertise in treating complex hormonal disorders, including diabetes, thyroid disease, PCOS, osteoporosis, and Cushing's syndrome.

Alongside her clinical role, Dr Sistla serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor, mentoring the next generation of physicians at the University of Pittsburgh.

She also contributes to multiple patient safety and physician wellness committees, underlining her holistic commitment to healthcare excellence.

"Receiving the FACP is a deeply meaningful milestone," said Dr. Sistla.

"As an Indian-origin physician practicing in the U.S., I'm proud to bring global best practices to my patients and continue building bridges in medical knowledge between countries," she said.

Her research spans a broad range of topics in endocrinology, including Adrenal disorders, pituitary disorders, and obesity.

Her groundbreaking research includes a widely recognized study on telemedicine that demonstrated the effectiveness of video consultations in improving diabetes care outcomes and another major publication in the Journal of the Endocrine Society examining the long-term stability of non-functioning pituitary adenomas.

Dr. Sistla's achievement is a moment of pride for the Indian medical community and serves as an inspiration for young doctors and researchers across the country.