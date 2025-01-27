عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Glide Bomb Destroys Residential Building In Stepnohirsk

Russian Glide Bomb Destroys Residential Building In Stepnohirsk


1/27/2025 3:14:29 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a massive airstrike on Stepnohirsk, a nine-story residential building was destroyed.

The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On January 27, the Russian forces once again carried out a massive airstrike with guided aerial bombs on the settlement of Stepnohirsk. One of the bombs hit a nine-story building, causing the destruction of apartments on the 5th to 9th floors," the statement reads.

Emergency services extinguished fires in two apartments with a total area of 100 square meters.

Read also: Woman injured in Russia 's Jan 8 airstrike on Zaporizhzhia dies in hospital

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian troops attacked Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs on Monday. Four people were injured.

MENAFN27012025000193011044ID1109134727


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search