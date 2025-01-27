Russian Glide Bomb Destroys Residential Building In Stepnohirsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a massive on Stepnohirsk, a nine-story residential building was destroyed.

The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On January 27, the Russian forces once again carried out a massive airstrike with guided aerial bombs on the settlement of Stepnohirsk. One of the bombs hit a nine-story building, causing the destruction of apartments on the 5th to 9th floors," the statement reads.

Emergency services extinguished fires in two apartments with a total area of 100 square meters.

in'sonin

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian troops attacked Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs on Monday. Four people were injured.