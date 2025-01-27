Huey Magoo's Announces Exciting Launch Of New Loyalty Program, Magoo's Rewardstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Magoo's Rewards include:



250 points = Free Cookie

500 points = Free Regular-sized Drink

1,000 points = Free 3 Piece Tender Meal

2,000 points = Free Entrée (choice of 5 Piece Tender Meal, Salad, Sandwich or Wrap) Birthday Reward = Free Banana Pudding or Cookie

"Magoo's Rewards is official!" Says Deanna Kotch, Vice President of Marketing for Huey Magoo's. "As our brand experiences rapid nationwide growth, it's essential to give back to our loyal guests and offer incentives for their continued support. We're excited for our users to start earning points with every purchase, which can be redeemed for rewards to enjoy even more of the delicious menu items our guests love."

Huey Magoo's free online ordering app is available for download in the App Store (Apple) and on Google Play (Android). Guests can also sign up for an account on their desktop to start earning points.

"We're proud to have partnered with Incentivio and Qu to bring Magoo's Rewards to life," said Jon Hance, Director of IT for Huey Magoo's. "Our goal was to create a seamless and engaging experience for our guests, and this collaboration has allowed us to do just that. From earning points to redeeming rewards, the app is designed to make every step easy and enjoyable, and we're thrilled to see our guests take full advantage of it."

Huey Magoo's fast-casual restaurants offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and online ordering through Huey Magoo's mobile app and website, third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. Please note that third-party orders do not earn points.

Crafted with a mission to serve great-tasting chicken tenders, guests can enjoy Huey Magoo's signature grilled, hand-breaded or "sauced" tenders in a meal, fresh-made salads, sandwiches and wraps. From every tender piece to every earned point, Huey Magoo's is committed to delivering an exceptional experience that keeps guests coming back for more.

Huey Magoo's is a fast casual concept founded in 2004 in Central Florida by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. In 2014, longtime leader in the chicken restaurant industry Andy Howard, along with his partner Mike Sutter and a group of silent investors acquired Huey Magoo's.

Voted "Best Fried Chicken", "Best of the Best Chicken Tenders", "Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida", "Best Chicken Fingers in Florida", "America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals", among others, Huey Magoo's is rapidly expanding and franchising across the country with multiple locations throughout Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Missouri, West Virginia, Kentucky and Las Vegas and coming soon to Texas, Arizona, Virginia and more.

Huey Magoo's is proudly known as "The Filet Mignon of Chicken®," using only real tenders made from the tenderloin, the best 3% of the chicken, in all their fresh and delicious tender meals, salads, sandwiches and wraps. Every tender is handcrafted with a mission to serve great-tasting chicken tenders and spread happiness. Whether it's the ambiance, food quality or high level of service, Huey Magoo's is elevating the fast-casual dining experience for each guest that walks through its doors.

