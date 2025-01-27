Guinness World Records Set In Qatar In 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula Online

Doha: As Qatar rang in the new year with an impressive drone-powered fireworks show at Lusail Boulevard, Qatari Diar set the tone for 2025 with a Guinness World Record for the most fireworks launched by multirotors/drones in an aerial display.

2024 proved to be another pioneering year for Qatar, as the country set multiple world records across various fields. Here are the remarkable Guinness World Records achievements in Qatar from last year:

. Most People Contributing to an AI-Generated Image

Media City Qatar's 'Qatar ArtBeat' initiative gained global recognition by uniting a record number of participants to collaboratively create the largest image using artificial intelligence.

In partnership with Google Cloud, this activation in celebration of Qatar National Day showcased technological and artistic innovation. It involved 16,858 contributors, reached over 5.4 million people, and garnered 68,000 engagements from across the country.

"By setting new records, rather than merely breaking old ones, we send a clear message to the world: Qatar is not just part of the future, we are shaping it,” said Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar.



. Largest Building in the Shape of a Number

The iCONIC 2022 building was recently recognized as the largest building in the shape of a number (multiple digits) , showcasing architectural prowess, creativity, and innovative design.

Spanning 58,945 square meters (634 ft2 100 in2), iCONIC 2022 is the first building in the world to resemble a year- a milestone in modern urban architecture.

Also known as the 22nd Tower, iCONIC 2022 was built to celebrate Qatar's hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022, serving as a tribute to the historic event.

. Largest Outdoor Lighting Canopy

United Development Company (UDC) illuminated Gewan Island's Crystal Walkway with the world's largest outdoor lighting canopy , spanning 3,689.55 square meters. The masterpiece offers functional shade during the day and transforms into a stunning display of light at night.

Fully climatized, this innovation not only enhances the island's ambiance but also showcases Qatar's commitment to blending aesthetics with functionality.

. Largest Passive Laboratory (Passivhaus)

Qatar's National Health Laboratory set a benchmark in sustainable construction with the largest passive laboratory (passivhaus) , covering 14,605 square meters. Built to stringent environmental standards, it underscores Qatar's commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable practices.

Recently recognized as the largest passive laboratory, Public Works Authority (Ashghal) built the lab to set a standard for sustainability and innovation, ensuring a healthier future for the next generations and as part of its support to Qatar's National Vision 2030.

. Largest Outdoor Air-Conditioned Mall

UDC continued to innovate with the creation of the world's largest outdoor air-conditioned mall spanning 7,360 square meters (79222.41 sq ft). This climate-controlled retail environment redefines open-air shopping experiences, setting a new standard in visitor comfort and environmental design.

Adorned with crystals and with advanced cooling technology, the place features various shops, restaurants, cafes, and hotels, as part of the Crystal Walkway on Gewan Island's many attractions.

. Tallest Waterslide and Most Water Slides from a Single Tower

Qetaifan Projects unveiled the 85-meter-tall tower 'The Rig 1938' at Meryal Waterpark, claiming two prestigious world records: tallest waterslide at 76.309 meters, and most water slides (with different heights) from a single tower.

'The Rig 1938' is an architectural masterpiece inspired by the history of oil and gas discovery in Qatar, designed according to the highest safety standards to be suitable for all age groups.

"Achieving two Guinness World Record titles underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences celebrating Qatar's creative spirit and cultural heritage...The RIG 1938 is not merely a recreational or touristic landmark; it is a symbol of our culture, showcasing our ingenuity on the global stage," said Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chairman and Managing Director of Qetaifan Projects.

. Largest Underground Car Park

Msheireb Properties' underground car park accommodates a record-breaking 10,017 spaces across six levels, addressing Qatar's growing urban mobility challenges. The world's largest underground car park, which uses an intelligent system, is situated at Msheireb Downtown Doha.

“We wanted to reclaim outdoor spaces for the community by removing vehicles from the streets around Msheireb. The Guinness World Records for the Largest Underground Car Park is a testament to our dedication to creating a sustainable and innovative city district that prioritises the well-being of our community," said Msheireb Properties CEO Eng. Ali Al Kuwari.

. Largest Display of Exterior LED Screens

Expo 2023 Doha's pavilion of Saudi Arabia wowed visitors for its largest display of exterior LED screens, totaling 435 units. This world record title was made possible through the innovative use of Absen's state-of-the-art LED display technology.

This achievement highlighted Saudi's commitment to high tech visual presentation, which attracted thousands of visitors to Al Bidda Park during the grand horticulture event.

. Fastest Crossing on Foot (Male)

Indian expatriate Ashutosh Prakash set a new record for crossing Qatar on foot in just 1 day, 6 hours, and 31 minutes. The Doha-based runner attempted the record as a personal achievement.

Over the past decade, Prakash has shifted from running long distances to focusing on speed, surpassing the previous record of 1 day, 6 hours, and 56 minutes set by fellow Indian expat in February 2023.