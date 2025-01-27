Human Albumin Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What is the Recent Growth Rate and Market Size of the Human Albumin Market ?

The human albumin market has seen a compound annual growth rate HCAGR of XX% in recent years. This has led the market size to grow from $XX million in 2024 to an estimated $XX million in 2025. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, growing clinical trials, rising health concerns, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing need for human serum albumin-based therapies.

What Are The Key Market Drivers And Future Outlook of Human Albumin Market?

The human albumin market is expected to see XX FCAGR in the next few years. Growing to $XX million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising incidence of chronic disorders, advancements in healthcare, a growing number of surgeries, a growing geriatric population, government initiatives, and growing awareness of human albumin and plasma. Additionally, the rising incidence of chronic disorders is expected to be a significant driver for market growth. Chronic disorders, also known as chronic diseases, are long-term conditions that require ongoing medical management. Factors such as ageing populations, sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary choices, and increasing stress levels have led to an increase in chronic disorders. Human albumin is crucial in managing hypoalbuminemia and maintaining oncotic pressure in chronic kidney disease, hence improving fluid balance and reducing complications.

Who Are The Major Players In This Market Sector?

Key industry players driving the growth of this sector include Takeda Biopharmaceuticals Private Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Baxter International Inc.; CSL Behring; Grifols SA; Octapharma AG; Sanquin Plasma Products BV; Taibang Biologic Group; Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd.; and Akron Biotech.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Human Albumin Market?

The key trend shaping the human albumin industry involves securing drug approval from authorities. This form of strategic initiative provides a competitive edge, ensuring products are safe and of high quality while also legally expanding the product's market and potential for widespread use.

How Is The Human Albumin Market Segmented ?

Examining the market segmentation provides deeper insight into the industry's dynamics:

1 By Product: Human Serum Albumin, Recombinant Albumin, Bovine Serum Albumin

2 By Clinical Indication: Hypovolemia, Hypoalbuminemia, Burns And Shock, Liver Diseases, Neonatal Conditions, Surgical And Critical Care, Other Clinical Indications

3 By Application: Therapeutics, Drug Formulation And Vaccine, Component Of Media, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industry, Research Institutes

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Human Albumin Market?

North America held the largest market share in the human albumin sector in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers various territories including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

