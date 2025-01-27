Sleep Experts Push For Adoption Of Permanent Standard Time For Public Health, Safety, And Efficiency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AASM and the Coalition for Permanent Standard Time warn against dangers of time change and permanent daylight saving time

DARIEN, Ill., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new presidential administration takes office, momentum to end seasonal time changes is building. President Donald stated his support for ending daylight saving time, drawing and policymakers' attention to reconsider the benefits of ending the biannual clock adjustment. The Coalition for Permanent Standard Time , whose organizational members include the American Academy of Sleep , calls on policymakers to abolish seasonal time changes and adopt permanent standard time, which follows science and prioritizes public health, safety, and efficiency.

The public, too, is ready for change, as shown by a recent AASM survey , which found that half (50%) of Americans support legislation to eliminate seasonal time changes, while only one-fourth (26%) are opposed.

"The switch to daylight saving time in the spring may seem harmless, but the reality is far more complicated," said Jay Pea, co-chair of the coalition and president of Save Standard Time. "It disrupts our body clocks, affects our sleep quality, and increases risk of avoidable health and safety incidents, such as motor vehicle accidents, cardiovascular events, and even workplace errors in the days following the time change. Adopting permanent standard time, on the other hand, offers a better solution for year-round well-being."

Why Standard Time Is the Healthier Choice

Standard time aligns more closely with our body's natural circadian rhythms, which regulate sleep-wake cycles. It offers more sunlight in the morning, helping people wake up and feel more alert, while the evenings gradually become dark earlier, signaling to our bodies that it's time to wind down. This natural alignment supports more restful and consistent sleep. When daylight saving time is in effect, evening light exposure is prolonged, which can delay bedtime and disrupt sleep patterns. The increased morning darkness, particularly in winter if daylight saving time were permanent, would create additional challenges, such as unsafe conditions for commuters and children heading to school.

"We've tried permanent daylight saving time before, and it didn't work," Pea noted. "This time, let's get it right by prioritizing health and safety with permanent standard time."

Tips for Transitioning to Daylight Saving Time

As Americans look to spring forward on March 9, the AASM encourages everyone to take the following steps to minimize the disruption:



Get at least seven hours of sleep per night before and after the time change. Maintaining a consistent sleep routine is crucial.

Gradually adjust your bedtime and rise time by shifting them 15-20 minutes earlier each night a few nights before the time change.

Adjust the timing of daily routines that are "time cues" for your body, such as your mealtimes or exercise schedule.

Set offline clocks ahead one hour on the evening of Saturday, March 8, and go to bed at your usual time. Online clocks will adjust automatically at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 9. Head outdoors for early morning sunlight the week after the time change, as the bright light will help set your internal clock to the new time. This helps regulate sleep and alertness.

For more information about daylight saving time and to find additional resources from the AASM about sleep disorders, treatments and sleep health, visit SleepEducation. Anyone who has a sleep problem can use the AASM's sleep center directory to get help from the sleep team at an accredited sleep center.

About the Coalition for Permanent Standard Time

Established in 2023, the Coalition for Permanent Standard Time is a dedicated group of diverse organizations and individuals that support the elimination of biannual clock change in the United States through the restoration of permanent standard time. The founding organizational members are the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, National Sleep Foundation, Save Standard Time, Sleep Research Society, and Society for Research on Biological Rhythms (ditchDST ).

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the AASM is a medical association that advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives. The AASM membership includes more than 9,500 physicians, scientists, and other health care professionals who help people who have sleep disorders. The AASM also accredits 2,300 sleep centers that are providing the highest quality of sleep care across the country (aasm ).

Position Statements



AASM: Permanent standard time is the optimal choice for health and safety

NSF: Permanent standard time

SRS: It is time to abolish the clock change and adopt permanent standard time in the United States SRBR: Why should we abolish daylight saving time?

Media contact: Leighton Huber, [email protected] , 312-565-3900

SOURCE American Academy Of Sleep Medicine

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED