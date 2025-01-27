Fineqia AG Launches Defi ETN Benchmarked To FTSE Russell Index

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fineqia International (CSE:FNQ)

VANCOUVER, CANADA, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fineqia AG Launches DeFi ETN Benchmarked to FTSE Russell IndexFineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA), a digital asset and firm, announces that its Fineqia FTSE Enhanced Yield Exchange-Traded Note (ETN), issued by Fineqia's subsidiary Fineqia AG (“Fineqia AG”) is benchmarked to FTSE Russell's (“FTSE Russell”) index.The ETN offers institutional investors the opportunity to gain exposure to Cardano and decentralized finance, leveraging FTSE Russell's experience in index management. FTSE Russell is providing the index that underpins the ETN, ensuring that it aligns with best practices in financial product design and is suitable for institutional investment.FTSE Russell, wholly owned byLSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), is a global provider of indices/benchmarks, analytics, and data with industry-leading capabilities across asset classes, styles, and strategies. FTSE Russell indices are tracked by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded notes (ETNs) in every corner of the world.“FTSE Russell is delighted to have been selected as Fineqia AG's index partner in the launch of their first ETN listed in Europe and tracking an index from the FTSE Digital Asset Index Series,” said Kristen Mierzwa, head of digital assets at FTSE Russell.“FTSE Russell's digital assets index solutions span the investable market, from large-cap to micro-cap, with flagship market cap, sector, or single asset indexes. The modular FTSE Digital Asset Series is structured with investor flexibility and customization capabilities in mind. All indexes utilize reference price data that is robustly vetted across exchanges, establishing high standards for sound custody and covering a wide range of fundamental and technical criteria.”The collaboration between Fineqia AG and FTSE Russell combines Fineqia's expertise in digital assets with FTSE Russell's extensive experience in index creation and management. This collaboration ensures that the ETNs are well-designed to meet the needs of institutional investors, providing a diversified and transparent basket of digital assets."The inaugural launch sets the standard for the institutional quality products we're aiming to roll out," said Martin Graham, chairman of Fineqia International Inc. "FTSE Russell is a market leader, well-recognised globally among asset owners, asset managers, ETF and ETN providers, and investment banks."Martin Graham is a former director of markets and head of alternative investment market at the LSEG.About Fineqia International Inc.Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities emanating from convergence of blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Traditional Finance (TradFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) in the European Union such as Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106), and its UK unit is an adviser to Actively Management Certificates (AMCs) in Europe, the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) one. Fineqia's VC fund in formation, Glass Ventures, has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info about the company's products and portfolio are at , x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin/company/fineqia/, medium/@Fineqia, and bsky.About Fineqia AGFineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETNs to be distributed across the EU's single market.About FTSE RussellFTSE Russell is a global provider of indices/benchmarks, analytics, and data with industry-leading capabilities across asset classes, styles, and strategies. FTSE Russell indices are tracked by Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in every corner of the world. FTSE Russell's index design and management is guided by a core set of universal principles: Transparent, rules-based, research-driven methodologies informed by strong independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on index innovation and customer partnership, applying the highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles.FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group).For more information, visit:FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Director of CompanyBundeep Singh Rangar, Chief Executive OfficerKatarina Kupcikova, Marketing & Communications ManagerE. ...T. +44 7806 730 769FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSSome statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian Securities Laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia Intl. (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DISCLAIMER:Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) and Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.The information presented herein is not intended as a financial promotion. This material has been produced for circulation to a limited number of professional investors and journalists.

