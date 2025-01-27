Ex-Ambassador Shamshur: Diplomacy Requires Action, Not Noise

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Shamshur, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States (2006-2010) and France (2014-2020), believes that Ukrainian should reduce its public-facing component and focus more on traditional methods of work, informal ties, and contacts.

Shamshur expressed this opinion in an interview with Ukrinform .

When asked what he believes should change in Ukraine's approach in the new geopolitical environment, Shamshur said he tries to refrain from giving advice to his former colleagues. However, he briefly outlined his perspective.

According to the former ambassador, the key is to continue defending Ukraine's position and national interests so that everyone understands that the war must end on terms acceptable to Ukraine, while Russia must be deprived of any chance to strike again.

“Secondly, public activity, such as social media posts, must not become the essence of a diplomat's work, especially for those in leadership positions. Diplomacy requires strategic thinking, not living in the moment or prioritizing how one appears to an audience. Traditional diplomatic methods, informal connections, and contacts deserve much more attention,” Shamshur said, adding,“There are things that don't need to be shouted about but need to be done.”

Additionally, he believes that diplomats' use of social networks like Instagram or X should focus less on appealing to the domestic Ukrainian audience and shaping their image at home. Instead, it should be a tool for working with citizens of foreign countries.

“This is because the peak solidarity and willingness to accept and help Ukraine in 2022, as regrettable as it may be, is now behind us. We once again have to explain even basic things to Europeans and Americans, not to mention countries of the so-called Global South. We need to go 'to the people' again - into television forums and social networks,” the diplomat noted.

Shamshur also emphasized the need for Ukraine to maintain a strategic dialogue with at least its key partners in the long term.

“This means talking to them not only when we need something but all the time, positioning ourselves as a country not just seeking help but also ready to contribute to solving problems important to us and our partners. I believe this is not just an issue of wartime diplomacy but of our diplomacy in general,” concluded Ukraine's former ambassador to the U.S. and France.

As Ukrinform reported, at the end of December 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky approved over 30 decisions regarding the appointment of new Ukrainian ambassadors abroad.