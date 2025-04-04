India Climbs Up Global Technology Readiness Index 2025 With 36 Position

MENAFN - KNN India)India has secured the 36th position out of 170 nations in the latest UN global index measuring a country's preparedness for frontier technologies, according to the 2025 Technology and Innovation Report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). This marks a significant improvement from its 48th rank in 2022.

The 'Readiness for Frontier Technologies' index evaluates factors such as ICT deployment, skills, research and development (R&D), industrial capacity, and financial accessibility. India showed strong performance in R&D (3rd) and industrial capacity (10th) but lagged in ICT (99th) and skills (113th).

The report highlights that emerging economies like India, Brazil, China, and the Philippines are excelling in technology readiness, despite lower per capita incomes. It underscores the need for developing nations to adapt to rapid advancements in AI and other frontier technologies.

AI is projected to reach a market value of USD 4.8 trillion by 2033, yet access to AI infrastructure remains concentrated in a few economies.

The U.S. leads in AI private investment at USD 67 billion, followed by China (USD 7.8 billion) and India (USD 1.4 billion). The report warns that AI could impact 40 per cent of global jobs, urging investments in reskilling and upskilling to mitigate job displacement.

India's strong AI development is attributed to government initiatives, including collaborations with academia and the private sector. The India AI Mission, recently approved by the Cabinet, aims to enhance AI innovation and education, particularly in smaller cities.

The report also highlights India's expertise in nanotechnology and its robust manufacturing sector, which plays a crucial role in economic growth.

Industrialisation has been pivotal for poverty reduction in nations like India, Brazil, and China, emphasising the role of policy-driven advancements in technology and innovation.

(KNN Bureau)